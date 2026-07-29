Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Mariners-Dodgers, Cardinals-Cubs, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit to trade Mariners vs. Dodgers ($0.62) and Cubs vs. Cardinals ($0.51) on Wednesday. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Los Angeles is priced at $0.62 per share to win Wednesday night's game against Seattle on Polymarket, with the Mariners at $0.39 per share. Chicago and St. Louis are nearly even in Wednesday's evening matchup at Busch Stadium, with the Cardinals at $0.51 per share and the Cubs at $0.50 per share. Wednesday's slate also features Yankees vs. White Sox, Braves vs. Mets and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Mariners vs. Dodgers preview



Seattle visits Los Angeles at 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium, with the Mariners at 53-55 on the season and the Dodgers at 67-40. Los Angeles is priced at $0.62 per share to win on Polymarket and Seattle at $0.39 per share. Emerson Hancock starts for Seattle against Eric Lauer for Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 8-0 in games Lauer has started for them this season, and current Mariners hitters are just 7-for-41 (.171 average) against him. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Cubs vs. Cardinals preview

Chicago visits St. Louis at 7:45 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium, with the Cubs at 61-46 on the season and the Cardinals at 53-54. Chicago is priced at $0.50 per share to win on Polymarket and the Cardinals at $0.51 per share. Matt Boyd starts for Chicago against Dustin May for St. Louis. The Cubs have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and won 10-2 in Tuesday's series opener, while the Cardinals have dropped eight of their last 10. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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