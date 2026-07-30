Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Mariners-Dodgers, Nationals-Braves, MLB on Thursday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit to trade Mariners vs. Dodgers ($0.61), Nationals vs. Braves ($0.60), or any other game on Thursday. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Los Angeles is priced at $0.61 per share to win Thursday night's game against Seattle on Polymarket, with the Mariners at $0.44 per share. Washington visits Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. ET, with the Braves at $0.60 per share and the Nationals at $0.44 per share. Thursday's slate also features Red Sox vs. Athletics, Giants vs. Padres and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Mariners vs. Dodgers preview



Seattle visits Los Angeles at 10:10 p.m. ET, with the Mariners at 53-56 on the season and the Dodgers at 68-40. Los Angeles is priced at $0.61 per share to win on Polymarket and Seattle is $0.44 per share. Bryan Woo starts for Seattle against Roki Sasaki for Los Angeles. The Mariners and Dodgers split the first two games of this series, with Seattle winning on Tuesday and Los Angeles winning on Wednesday. The Dodgers are 8-0 in Sasaki's last eight starts on five days of rest. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Nationals vs. Braves preview

Washington visits Truist Park at 7:15 p.m. ET, with the Nationals at 55-54 on the season and the Braves at 63-45. Atlanta is priced at $0.60 per share to win on Polymarket and Washington is $0.44 per share. Jake Irvin will start for Washington against Grant Holmes for Atlanta. Irvin is being activated off the 60-day injured list to make this start, while Holmes enters at 6-4 with a 3.79 ERA and is unbeaten in his last four starts. The Braves are 32-20 at home this season, and the SportsLine projection model projects a 5.2-4.8 Atlanta victory. Washington enters having played seven straight games without a day off. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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