Tuesday's sports calendar is packed with MLB games, making it the perfect time to claim the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The San Francisco Giants will visit Progressive Field to face the Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m. ET, while the St. Louis Cardinals will visit Great American Ball Park to face the Cincinnati Reds, also at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Reds are set to start Andrew Abbott (6-7, 4.13 ERA), while the Cardinals will counter with Kyle Leahy (9-4, 3.38 ERA). Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Cleveland trades at $0.645 per share on Polymarket to beat San Francisco ($0.355 per share), while Cincinnati trades at $0.515 per share to beat St. Louis ($0.485 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Giants vs. Guardians Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should note that the Cleveland Guardians are trading at $0.645 per share on Polymarket at home, while the San Francisco Giants trade at $0.355 per share on the road. Cleveland carries a 60-65 record into Tuesday, while San Francisco sits at 51-73 and near the bottom of the NL West. The Giants are also dealing with a crowded injury list, including Logan Webb's shoulder issue that's expected to keep him out past Aug. 21, Willy Adames managing back spasms, and Matt Chapman on the 60-day injured list. Foster Griffin gets the ball for Cleveland against Carson Whisenhunt at Progressive Field. Both teams have lost three of their last five games. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Cardinals vs. Reds Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know the Cincinnati Reds are trading at $0.515 per share on Polymarket at home, while the St. Louis Cardinals trade at $0.485 per share on the road. St. Louis carries a 63-61 record into Tuesday, while Cincinnati sits at 59-64. Weather postponed Monday's series opener, pushing the two clubs into a doubleheader that already tested both rotations and bullpens, and Reds first baseman Spencer Steer and starter Hunter Greene remain out with injuries. Kyle Leahy takes the mound for St. Louis against Andrew Abbott at Great American Ball Park. The Cardinals have won three of their last four games. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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