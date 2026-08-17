Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Padres-Mets, Dodgers-Rockies, Marlins-Phillies on Monday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Monday's MLB schedule. The San Diego Padres will visit the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field, while Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. ET. Trade NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Sportsline.com experts have predictions on three Polymarket markets, including San Diego to beat the Mets ($0.465 per share on Polymarket), Blake Snell to record more than 6.5 strikeouts ($0.60 per share), and Philadelphia to win by more than 1.5 runs against Miami ($0.495 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB on Monday



Padres vs. Mets: San Diego to win ($0.47 per share)

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Blake Snell to record more than 6.5 strikeouts ($0.60 per share)

Marlins vs. Phillies: Philadelphia to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.50 per share)

Padres vs. Mets: San Diego to win ($0.47 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine.com expert Micah Roberts is backing the Padres on Monday: "The Mets have won three of their last four meetings with the Padres, but the Padres are coming in with Walker Buehler, whom they've won their last six starts behind. He faced the Brewers and the Diamondbacks in his last two and only allowed two combined runs. Those were blowouts, with the Padres winning by four runs or more in each game. The Padres are hot at 67-58, while the Mets are looking at 2027 carpet samples. Padres to win." San Diego trades at $0.465 per share on Polymarket, with New York at $0.535 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:



Dodgers vs. Rockies: Blake Snell to record more than 6.5 strikeouts ($0.60 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine.com expert Alex Selesnick says: "Blake Snell was extremely impressive in his return to action after a lengthy hiatus. Snell fanned 10 batters versus a stingy Royals lineup needing just 84 pitches to get through 6 innings. He will now face a Rockies lineup with a top five strikeout rate against opposing left-handers. Snell also has excellent career strikeout numbers against the Rockies projected lineup. I'm surprised this number isn't 7.5 considering how well he pitched in his last outing and this also would qualify as a favorable matchup." More than 6.5 strikeouts trades at $0.60 per share on Polymarket. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Marlins vs. Phillies: Philadelphia to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.50 per share)

SportsLine.com expert Eric Cohen says: "I'll gladly trade the Phillies at home yet again with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill. The lanky left-hander is 10-1 at home this season with a shiny 1.41 ERA. Philadelphia has won each of Sanchez's last five home starts by multiple runs, with a run differential of plus 34. Marlins hitters are a combined 9-for-53 (.170 average) so I wouldn't expect much from them offensively. Look for the Phillies to raise Janson Junk's 5.35 road ERA and win this one by daylight on Monday night." Philadelphia to win by more than 1.5 runs trades at $0.495 per share on Polymarket. Trade on the Phillies here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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