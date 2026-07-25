Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Pirates-Cubs, Braves-Orioles, MLB, UFC on Saturday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit to trade on Cubs vs. Pirates, featuring Paul Skenes, or any other Saturday event. Chicago enters at $0.47 per share against Pittsburgh at $0.53 per share in the 6:40 p.m. ET matchup. Atlanta is at $0.50 per share against Baltimore at $0.51 per share in a 7:05 p.m. ET game. Saturday's slate also features UFC Fight Night headlined by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Cubs vs. Pirates preview



Pittsburgh hosts Chicago at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Pirates at $0.53 per share to win on Polymarket and the Cubs at $0.47 per share. Pittsburgh is 53-51 on the season, while Chicago sits at 58-45, making this a matchup where the stronger road team enters as a meaningful underdog. Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Pirates in one of Saturday's most anticipated individual pitching matchups, while Chicago pieces together its rotation in the absence of several injured starters. Chicago has won 12 of its last 15 road games against Pittsburgh. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Braves vs. Orioles preview

Atlanta visits Baltimore at 7:05 p.m. ET, with the Braves at $0.50 per share to win on Polymarket and the Orioles at $0.51 per share. Atlanta is 61-42 on the season, while Baltimore sits at 50-54, giving the Braves a significant record advantage as road favorites. Bryce Elder starts for Atlanta, while Baltimore sends its rotation to the mound to face one of the National League's deeper lineups. Ronald Acuna Jr. is sidelined on the injured list for Atlanta, a notable absence for an offense that otherwise ranks among the NL's best. Atlanta has gone just 2-5 in its last seven meetings with Baltimore, but it has also won five of its last six games heading into Saturday's contest. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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