Wednesday's sports calendar is packed with MLB games, making it the perfect time to claim the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The Arizona Diamondbacks visit Fenway Park to face the Boston Red Sox at 4:10 p.m. ET, and the Miami Marlins visit Citizens Bank Park to face the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:05 p.m. ET. Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Boston trades at $0.585 per share on Polymarket to beat Arizona ($0.415 per share), while Philadelphia trades at $0.545 per share to beat Miami ($0.455 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should note that the Boston Red Sox are trading at $0.585 per share on Polymarket at home, while the Arizona Diamondbacks trade at $0.415 per share on the road. Both clubs are fighting for Wild Card position, with Boston at 68-58 holding a slight edge on Arizona's 66-61. The Red Sox have dominated this series so far, winning the first two games 11-1 and 9-4 behind strong offense up and down the lineup, while the Diamondbacks have dropped consecutive road games and trail in the NL wild card chase. Payton Tolle (8-6, 2.97 ERA) starts for Boston against Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.11 ERA) at Fenway Park. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Marlins vs. Phillies Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know the Philadelphia Phillies are trading at $0.545 per share on Polymarket at home, while the Miami Marlins trade at $0.455 per share on the road. Philadelphia carries a 69-58 record and sits second in the NL East, while Miami sits at 64-63. The Phillies took Tuesday's series opener and send Aaron Nola (4-9, 5.33 ERA) to the mound Wednesday against Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara (13-7, 3.43 ERA) at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have won the first two games of the series and five of the last five games. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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