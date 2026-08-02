Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Red Sox-Dodgers, Giants-Padres, MLB predictions on Sunday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. You can use it for games like Dodgers vs. Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball and the Padres vs. Giants. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Los Angeles is priced at $0.63 per share to win Sunday's game against Boston at Dodger Stadium on Polymarket, with the Red Sox at $0.38 per share. San Francisco visits San Diego at 4:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park, with the Padres at $0.58 per share and the Giants at $0.43 per share. Sunday's slate also features Tigers vs. Athletics, Twins vs. Mariners, Cardinals vs. Blue Jays and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Giants vs. Padres preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know San Francisco visits San Diego at 4:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park, with the Giants at 47-64 on the season and the Padres at 57-54. San Diego is priced at $0.58 per share to win on Polymarket and San Francisco is $0.43 per share. Landen Roupp starts for San Francisco against Michael King for San Diego. Luis Arraez is listed as day-to-day for San Francisco, while Lucas Giolito is on the injured list for San Diego. The Padres are 7-0 in their last seven games versus right-handed starters. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Red Sox vs. Dodgers preview

For MLB prediction markets on Sunday, Boston visits Los Angeles at 7:20 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. This is the Dodgers' first game since trading for ace left-hander Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers received prospects Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith. The Red Sox have won four straight and two straight against the Dodgers. The Red Sox are at 59-51 on the season and the Dodgers at 69-42. Los Angeles is priced at $0.63 per share to win on Polymarket and Boston is $0.38 per share. Jake Bennett starts for Boston against Emmet Sheehan for Los Angeles. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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