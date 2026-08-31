The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit. Monday's slate includes 12 MLB games, Orioles at Rockies, Yankees at Angels, and Giants at Braves. Baltimore is trading at $0.555 per share to beat Colorado. The Rockies are set to start right-hander Tanner Gordon (1-4, 5.38 ERA), while the Orioles will trot out Cade Povich (2-1, 4.45 ERA). Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight some markets available for Monday's MLB slate. Orioles vs. Rockies is at 8:40 p.m. ET, with Baltimore trading at $0.555 per share to win outright. Yankees vs. Angels is at 9:38 p.m. ET, with New York trading at $0.565 per share to win outright. Giants vs. Braves is at 6:05 p.m. ET, with Atlanta trading at $0.615 per share to win outright. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for MLB games on Monday



Orioles vs. Rockies, Baltimore to win ($0.555 per share)

Yankees vs. Angels, New York to win ($0.565 per share)

Giants vs. Braves, Atlanta to win ($0.615 per share)

Orioles vs. Rockies

SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said, "Don't look now, but the Orioles are only one game out of the American League's final playoff spot despite being one game under .500. Baltimore is 7-2 in its last nine games, including a weekend sweep of the Athletics in Sacramento. Now they face the National League's worst team in Colorado and starter Tanner Gordon. In 43.1 innings at Coors Field, the right-hander has posted a 7.89 ERA and has surrendered 14 of his 17 home runs allowed. Kyle Bradish hasn't pitched overly well for Baltimore of late, but I trust him more than Gordon. I'm siding with the Orioles on Monday night."

Baltimore hands the ball to Kyle Bradish, who carries a 4.03 ERA this season, against Colorado's Tanner Gordon, who is 1- 4 with a 5.38 ERA. The Orioles are trading at $0.555 per share on Polymarket to beat the Rockies, who trade at $0.445 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Yankees vs. Angels

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know that New York carries real momentum into this series, closing out a set in Boston by winning three of the last four meetings and routing the Red Sox 16-1 in the finale. The Yankees' offense ranks among the league leaders in home runs, led by Ben Rice, and the pitching staff has posted a team ERA of 3.21 on the season. Los Angeles enters on a seven-game skid, having dropped eight of its last 10, with an inconsistent rotation and a bullpen that has struggled to hold leads. New York sends out Elmer Rodriguez (0-2, 4.70 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Walbert Urena (8-9, 2.94 ERA). The Yankees are trading at $0.565 per share on Polymarket to beat the Angels, who trade at $0.435 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Braves vs. Giants

Atlanta enters this makeup game riding a seven-game winning streak and sitting atop the NL East at 82- 55 on the season, with reliable starting pitching and timely hitting. Atlanta's team ERA sits at 3.55 on the season, well ahead of San Francisco's 4.35 mark. San Francisco, by contrast, is working through a deep injury list that includes Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, among many others, and is turning to a patchwork pitching staff to make up for it. Atlanta hands the ball to Bryce Elder, who is 8- 7 with a 3.95 ERA this season, while San Francisco counters with Anthony Molina, who has a 2.89 ERA in a bulk relief role rather than a traditional starting workload. The Braves are trading at $0.615 per share on Polymarket to beat the Giants, who trade at $0.385 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus.

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