The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 initial deposit. There are eight games on the Week 0 college football schedule, including remaining matchups like NC State vs. Virginia, Hawaii vs. Stanford, and Memphis vs. UNLV. UNLV to win by 3.5 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share, while more than 55.5 points is also trading at $0.52 per share. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

SportsLine's model has simulated every Week 0 college football game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make trades at Polymarket, one of the largest prediction markets. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Polymarket promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

College football markets for Week 0

UNC vs. TCU: TCU to win ($0.77)

NC State vs. Virginia: Virginia to win ($0.67)

Memphis vs. UNLV: UNLV to win ($0.68)

NC State vs. Virginia

Virginia finished the 2025 regular season with the best record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but lost to Duke in the ACC Championship Game, concluding the season with a 13-7 win against Missouri in the Gator Bowl and an 11-3 (7-1 ACC) overall record. NC State finished ninth in the conference with an 8-5 (4-4 ACC), but handed Virginia its first of three losses in Week 2 and has won four consecutive games against the Cavaliers since 2018. N.C. State has gone 38-23-1 in its all-time series with Virginia.

The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Virginia to secure a 30-24 victory over N.C. State. Virginia is currently trading at $0.67 per share to win at Polymarket, while NC State is trading at $0.35. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS

Memphis vs. UNLV

UNLV finished second in the Mountain West Conference, with both of its conference losses coming to Boise State, the latter of which came in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Rebels finished with a 10-4 (6-2 MWC) overall record following a 10-17 loss to Ohio in the Frisco Bowl. Memphis went 8-5 (4-4 American Conference) during former head coach Ryan Silverfield's final season in 2025. The Tigers enter their first season under new head coach Charles Huff, who went 39-25 during past stints at Marshall (32-20) and Southern Miss (7-5).

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting UNLV to walk away with a 35-31 victory on its home turf on Saturday. UNLV is trading at $0.68 per share on Polymarket, while Memphis is trading at $0.32 per share. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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