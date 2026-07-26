Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Yankees-Phillies, Dodgers-Mets, MLB predictions on Sunday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit to trade on Yankees vs. Phillies, Dodgers vs. Mets, and MLB on Sunday. Sunday's slate also features Braves vs. Orioles and Angels vs. Giants. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Philadelphia enters at $0.65 per share against New York at $0.39 per share in the 7:20 p.m. ET series finale, while Los Angeles opens at $0.61 per share against New York at $0.43 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Yankees vs. Phillies preview



New York visits Philadelphia at 7:20 p.m. ET, with the Phillies at $0.65 per share to win on Polymarket and the Yankees at $0.39 per share. Philadelphia is 56-49 on the season, while New York sits at 59-45, with the Yankees having won both Friday and Saturday's contests to put the Phillies in a series-saving position for Sunday's finale. Cristopher Sanchez starts for Philadelphia carrying an 8-1 home record and a 1.15 ERA in home starts this season, while Will Warren starts for New York with a 4.00 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. New York enters without Aaron Judge, on the 60-day injured list with a right rib stress fracture, and without Cody Bellinger, who left Saturday's game with a hamstring injury and is expected to join the injured list. New York has gone 7-2 in its last nine games against Philadelphia. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Dodgers vs. Mets preview

Los Angeles visits New York at 1:40 p.m. ET, with the Dodgers at $0.61 per share to win on Polymarket and the Mets at $0.43 per share. Los Angeles is 67-38 on the season, while New York sits at 43-62, and the Dodgers won Saturday's game 4-3 to take the series lead heading into Sunday. Emmet Sheehan starts for Los Angeles with a 4-7 record and a 5.13 ERA this season. Freddy Peralta starts for New York and is expected to pitch with extra motivation in what may be his final start as a Met before a potential trade deadline move. Los Angeles has won six of its last six meetings with New York. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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