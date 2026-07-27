Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Yankees-White Sox, Cardinals-Cubs, MLB predictions Monday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit to trade Yankees vs. White Sox and Cubs vs. Cardinals on Monday. Today's slate also features Braves vs. Mets and Phillies vs. Marlins. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

New York enters at $0.57 per share against Chicago at $0.43 per share in the 7:40 p.m. ET game in Chicago, Illinois, while Chicago's Cubs open at $0.53 per share against St. Louis at $0.48 per share in the 7:45 p.m. ET game in St. Louis, Missouri. Monday's slate also features Orioles vs. Tigers, Diamondbacks vs. Pirates, Phillies vs. Marlins, and Braves vs. Mets. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Yankees vs. White Sox preview



New York visits Chicago at 7:40 p.m. ET in Chicago, Illinois, with the Yankees at $0.57 per share to win on Polymarket and the White Sox at $0.43 per share. New York is 59-46 on the season while Chicago sits at 55-49, with the Yankees holding a two games to one edge in head-to-head play against the White Sox this season. Max Fried starts for New York against Chicago's Noah Schultz in a matchup that brings the Yankees off a Sunday night baseball spot on the road. New York has averaged 3.25 runs per game over its last 32 games as the depleted lineup has limited the offense from its usual production. Schultz has shown promise in home starts for Chicago and the White Sox carry a 32-19 record at home this season. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Cubs vs. Cardinals preview

Chicago visits St. Louis at 7:45 p.m. ET in St. Louis, Missouri, with the Cubs at $0.53 per share to win on Polymarket and the Cardinals at $0.48 per share. Chicago is 59-46 on the season while St. Louis sits at 53-52, with the Cardinals having lost seven of their last nine games entering Monday. David Peterson starts for Chicago against St. Louis's Matthew Liberatore, who carries a 6.61 ERA over his last seven starts heading into the series opener. The Chicago Cubs are 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games on the road. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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