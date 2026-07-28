Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Yankees-White Sox, Diamondbacks-Pirates, MLB on Tuesday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit to trade Yankees vs. White Sox ($0.47) and Diamondbacks vs. Pirates ($0.51) on Tuesday. Today's slate also features Rangers vs. Rays ($0.61), Braves vs. Mets ($0.40), Orioles vs. Tigers ($0.57), and Phillies vs. Marlins ($0.54). Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

New York is $0.56 per share against Chicago in a 7:40 p.m. ET game, while Pittsburgh is $0.52 per share against Arizona in a 6:40 p.m. ET game. Tuesday's slate also includes Rangers vs. Rays, Braves vs. Mets, Orioles vs. Tigers, and Phillies vs. Marlins. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Yankees vs. White Sox preview



New York visits Chicago at 7:40 p.m. ET, with the Yankees at $0.53 per share to win on Polymarket and the White Sox at $0.47 per share. New York is 60-46 on the season, while Chicago sits at 55-50. Gerrit Cole starts for New York against Chicago's Anthony Kay. New York won Monday's game, 9-5, and the Yankees are 6-1 in their last seven games against the White Sox and 7-1 in their last eight road games. On the injury front, New York is without outfielder Aaron Judge (ribs), outfielder Cody Bellinger (hamstring), and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (calf). Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates preview

Arizona visits Pittsburgh at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Pirates at $0.51 per share to win on Polymarket and the Diamondbacks at $0.49 per share. Both clubs sit at 55-52 on the season. Brandon Pfaadt starts for Arizona against Pittsburgh's Bubba Chandler, with Pfaadt going 7-1 in his starts this season compared to Chandler's 7-12 record. Arizona is 1-5 in its last six games against Pittsburgh, giving the Pirates a home-field edge and a favorable head-to-head trend entering Tuesday. On the injury front, Arizona is without pitchers Zac Gallen (elbow), Corbin Burnes (elbow), and outfielder Corbin Carroll (fractured hamate), while Pittsburgh is missing first baseman Spencer Horwitz (hamstring) and shortstop Oneil Cruz (hand). Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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