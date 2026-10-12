The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus for Monday Night Football, when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, the Rams trade at $0.615 per share to win at SoFi Stadium and the Bills trade at $0.385 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Rams winning by four points or more trades at $0.475 per share, while the Bills winning by fewer than four points, including an outright win, trades at $0.525 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 54.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Sunday NFL Week 5 predictions

Bills vs. Rams predictions

Buffalo is 3-1, has scored 127 points and allowed 107, and its only loss was a 29-26 defeat to New England last Sunday. The run game is the bigger story, because James Cook has 421 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including 154 in a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and quarterback Josh Allen has 1,039 passing yards. Buffalo is missing defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, and DJ Moore is questionable. On Polymarket, Los Angeles winning by four points or more trades at $0.475 per share, while Buffalo winning by fewer than four points, including an outright win, trades at $0.525 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 54.5. Trade on Bills vs. Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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