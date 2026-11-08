The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Sunday's NFL slate. The Denver Broncos visit the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders at the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Broncos vs. Panthers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Denver is 6-2 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 28-24 win against Kansas City on Nov. 1 after a 30-16 win at Arizona. Quarterback Bo Nix has completed 149 of 250 passes for 1,493 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions, running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has 29 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Pat Bryant is questionable with an ankle injury, safety Talanoa Hufanga is a game time decision, and safety Brandon Jones is out. Two of the Broncos' last five games finished with more than 44.5 combined points, at 52 and 46.

Carolina is 3-4 and 1-2 at home, and it is coming off a 27-19 loss at Green Bay on Oct. 29 after a 43-13 loss against Tampa Bay. Quarterback Bryce Young has completed 158 of 269 passes for 1,921 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Chuba Hubbard has rushed for 540 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has 42 catches for 569 yards and two touchdowns. Guard Damien Lewis and cornerback Will Lee III are out. Three of the Panthers' last five games finished with more than 44.5 combined points, at 46, 56 and 58. On Polymarket, Denver trades at $0.58 per share to win on the road and Carolina trades at $0.42 per share. Denver winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.53 per share Yes and $0.48 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade on Broncos vs. Panthers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Raiders vs. 49ers predictions

Las Vegas is 4-4 and 3-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 38-33 win at the New York Jets on Nov. 1 after a 35-21 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has completed 180 of 283 passes for 2,124 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 337 yards and one touchdown, and tight end Brock Bowers has 41 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns. Defensive tackle Thomas Booker is out with an ankle injury. All of the Raiders' last five games finished with more than 51.5 combined points, at 71, 56, 63, 62 and 57.

San Francisco is 6-1 and 4-0 at home, and it is coming off a 29-20 loss at Atlanta on Oct. 25 after a 23-17 win against Washington. Quarterback Brock Purdy has completed 146 of 211 passes for 1,748 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 389 yards and eight touchdowns, and tight end George Kittle has 34 catches for 425 yards and five touchdowns. McCaffrey is expected to take a full workload, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out with a hamstring injury. Two of the 49ers' last five games finished with more than 51.5 combined points, at 66 and 61. On Polymarket, San Francisco trades at $0.80 per share to win at home and Las Vegas trades at $0.21 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on Raiders vs. 49ers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Buccaneers vs. Bears predictions

Tampa Bay is 3-5 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 16-0 win against Atlanta on Nov. 1 after a 43-13 win at Carolina. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed 68 of 110 passes for 679 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Bucky Irving has rushed for 728 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has 27 catches for 243 yards. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is questionable with a foot injury, and linebacker YaYa Diaby is out with a knee injury. One of the Buccaneers' last five games finished with more than 47.5 combined points, at 56.

Chicago is 6-2 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-17 win at Seattle on Nov. 2 after a 30-24 win against New England. Quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 112 of 158 passes for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns with one interception, running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 545 yards and 10 touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden III has 42 catches for 547 yards. Running back Kyle Monangai is questionable with a toe injury. Three of the Bears' last five games finished with more than 47.5 combined points, at 54, 54 and 51. On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.71 per share to win at home and Tampa Bay trades at $0.29 per share. Chicago winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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