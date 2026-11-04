The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a qualifying first deposit of at least $10. The Miami (OH) RedHawks will host the Buffalo Bulls at 8 p.m. ET for MACtion, perfect for anyone interested in sports predictions instead of the midterm election results. More than 44.5 points in Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo is trading at $0.49 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Miami (OH) and Buffalo are both 5-3, with identical 3-1 conference records. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Miami (OH) to win by 7 points or more ($0.51 per share)

Miami (OH) and Buffalo both enter Tuesday at 5-3 with 3-1 conference records. The RedHawks have won three straight since losing to Bowling Green, but two of those victories came by a single point. Against Central Michigan, Caleb Heavner threw for 221 yards and returned from a hard third-quarter hit to lead a 75-yard touchdown drive. D'Shawntae Jones scored with 1:41 left, giving Miami a 28-27 win. Maleek Huggins supplied seven receptions for 122 yards.

Buffalo's recent offense has largely followed Messiah Burch. He rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns against Bowling Green, extending his streak of 100-yard games to five. He's gained 745 yards during that stretch. Jason Wright passed for 127 yards in the 31-24 victory, and Clint Walker caught a touchdown. Buffalo has won its last three, including a 23-8 decision against Toledo, while allowing only one 100-yard rusher all season.

Miami won last year's meeting 37-20 and has won its last three games at home against Buffalo. The RedHawks also defeated Akron 34-14 two games ago, their largest victory margin in MAC play this season. Burch gives Buffalo a difficult assignment for Miami's defense. SportsLine forecasts a 29-21 RedHawks victory, an eight-point difference. Polymarket prices Miami to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.51 Yes and $0.50 No. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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