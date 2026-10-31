The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Use it for the boxing title fight between former undisputed super middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and current WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) will make his return to the ring after a 13-month absence following a unanimous decision loss to Terence Crawford, who became the undisputed super middleweight champion with the win. Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) defeated Maciej Sulecki to win the WBC interim title and was elevated to full champion after Crawford was stripped of the title in December for failing to pay required sanctioning fees, 13 days before Crawford announced his retirement from boxing.

The Alvarez-Mbilli match will headline the "Mexico vs. The World" pay-per-view event airing live on Saturday with the preliminary card set to begin at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET. and the main event scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET. Alvarez is trading at $0.71 per share to beat Mbilli on Saturday at Polymarket. The $0.71 price per share equates to a 70% probability for the Alvarez to win. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Alvarez vs. Mbilli

Alvarez became the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion by defeating Caleb Plant by TKO to win the IBF super middleweight title, which he unified with the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles, on November 6, 2021. The Mexican native enters his bout with an experience advantage, going 25-3 in major fights during his career compared to Mbilli, who has fought twice for interim titles but has never previously appeared in a full world title bout.

Alvarez and Mbilli have never shared a common opponent, though Mbilli faced Lester Martinez to a split decision draw as WBC interim champion on the undercard for Alvarez's loss to Crawford in September 2025. Mbilli has a one-inch height advantage at 5-foot-8.5 and 1.5-inch reach advantage at 72 inches.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Alvarez is trading at $0.71 per share to win, while the Mbilli is trading at $0.31 per share, at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.