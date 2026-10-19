The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Monday Night Football features the 49ers hosting the Commanders. Polymarket prices San Francisco to win by more than 7.5 points at $0.50 per share and the game's combined points to be fewer than 51.5 at $0.49 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Monday Polymarket predictions

49ers to beat Commanders by more than 7.5 points

R.J. White's analysis points to San Francisco. "The 49ers are coming off a massive road divisional win in Seattle, and I was expecting this line to be inflated as a result. That's before we get to the Commanders melting down in the fourth quarter and then blowing the end of overtime sequence to tie the Giants. But this line is the same as the lookahead, and I think it's probably three points short of where it should be," White said. "Washington has Jayden Daniels to potentially rally back and make it close, but the offense around him is beat up, and the 49ers haven't seemed affected by their rash of injuries on defense. San Francisco's offense is 14 of 16 on red zone trips, while Washington's defense is 15 of 18 in the red zone."

San Francisco is 5-0 and 3-0 at home after a 32-29 win at Seattle on Oct. 11, and it has scored 154 points, an average of 30.8, and allowed 93. Washington is 1-3-1 after a 27-27 overtime tie against the Giants, and it has allowed 149 points, an average of 29.8. On Polymarket, San Francisco to win by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, and the 49ers trade at $0.78 per share to win, while Washington trades at $0.22 per share. Trade on Commanders vs. 49ers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Commanders and 49ers to combine for fewer than 51.5 points

The case for fewer than 51.5 combined points starts with San Francisco's results. Three of the 49ers' five games finished with fewer than 51.5 combined points, at 34, 48 and 38, and only the 36-30 win against Arizona (66) and the 32-29 win at Seattle (61) went higher. San Francisco's games have averaged 49.4 combined points, and its defense has allowed 18.6 points per game.

Washington's games have been higher scoring, with totals of 46, 57, 64, 43 and 54 and an average of 52.8, but two of those came in games the Commanders lost by 13 or more. Washington's offense has averaged 23.0 points, and it scored 13 in the 30-13 loss to Indianapolis and 20 in a 37-20 loss at Dallas. On Polymarket, the game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for fewer than 51.5 and $0.52 per share for more than 51.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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