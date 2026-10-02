The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Liberty visits Delaware for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Friday, while Penn State travels to Ryan Field to face Northwestern at 8 p.m. ET. Liberty is trading at $0.705 per share to win on the road, while Delaware is valued at $0.295 per share at home. More than 46.5 points in Penn State vs. Northwestern is trading at $0.50 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Friday football predictions

Liberty vs. James Madison predictions

Liberty is 3-1, its only loss a season-opening defeat at James Madison, and has won three straight since. Delaware is 2-2, having split its last two games, a win over Coastal Carolina followed by a loss at Virginia, as it adjusts to a tougher schedule in its first season as an FBS independent program. On Polymarket, Liberty is priced at $0.705 per share to win on the road, while Delaware is valued at $0.295 per share at home. The market is also trading more than 55.5 combined points at $0.34 per share, with fewer than 55.5 points trading at $0.66 per share, pointing to a lower-scoring projection for this one. Trade on Liberty vs. James Madison here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Penn State vs. Northwestern predictions

Penn State is 3-1, coming off a loss to Wisconsin that snapped a three-game winning streak to open the season, and needs a bounce-back result away from Beaver Stadium. Northwestern is 2-1 through three games, having already beaten South Dakota State and Colorado before a loss at Indiana, and gets a marquee home opponent to measure itself against. On Polymarket, Penn State is priced at $0.565 per share to win on the road, while Northwestern is valued at $0.435 per share at home. The market is also trading more than 55.5 combined points at $0.255 per share, with fewer than 55.5 points trading at $0.745 per share, pointing to an even lower-scoring projection than the earlier game. Trade on Penn State vs. Northwestern here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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