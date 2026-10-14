The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The Seattle Seahawks are expected to beat the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 15, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to beat the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NLCS at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 14. Milwaukee leads the series 2-0, and Blake Snell starts for Los Angeles against Robert Gasser. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Wednesday Polymarket predictions

Dodgers to beat the Brewers in NLCS Game 3

The case for Los Angeles starts with the move home. The Dodgers lost 2-1 and 7-4 at Milwaukee in the first two games, and Game 1 was decided by a single run. Los Angeles won 100 games during the regular season and beat Atlanta 3-1 in the NLDS, winning 5-3, 3-1, and 4-1.

Los Angeles also gets Snell in Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, while Milwaukee is without starter Brandon Woodruff, who is on the injured list. Milwaukee finished the regular season 103-59 to the Dodgers' 100-62, so the series is a matchup of two of the best records in baseball. On Polymarket, the Dodgers trade at $0.615 per share to win, and the Brewers trade at $0.385 per share. Trade on Dodgers vs. Brewers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Seahawks to beat the Broncos

Mike McClure's analysis points to Seattle. "Denver is very banged up defensively and should struggle to get off the field against this Seattle team," McClure said. "I also expect the Seattle defense to consistently put the offense in favorable situations with great starting field position throughout the game."

The injury report backs up the Denver concern, as cornerback Riley Moss and safety Talanoa Hufanga are both questionable, and the Broncos have allowed 111 points in five games. Seattle is 3-2 and has scored 134 points, an average of 26.8, including 31 at Arizona, 31 at Washington, 30 against the Los Angeles Chargers and 29 against San Francisco. Both of Seattle's losses came by three points or fewer. On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.595 per share to win, and Denver trades at $0.405 per share. Trade on Seattle vs. Denver here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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