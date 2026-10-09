The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for Friday night college football, when Florida State visits Louisville at 7 p.m. ET. Florida State trades at $0.38 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Louisville trades at $0.62 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The second game sends 20th-ranked Iowa to Washington at 8:00 p.m. ET, with Iowa trading at $0.43 per share to win and Washington at $0.57 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Friday college football predictions

Florida State vs. Louisville

On Polymarket, Florida State trades at $0.38 per share to win, and Louisville trades at $0.62 per share. The game's combined points is trading at $0.52 per share for more than 59.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 59.5. The Seminoles are 3-2 and 1-1 in the ACC, coming off a 38-7 win over Virginia, when quarterback Ashton Daniels passed for 183 yards and ran for 136.

Florida State also beat New Mexico State 34-17 and Central Arkansas 34-7, and it lost 27-24 to SMU and 50-36 at Alabama, where Daniels threw for 377 yards. Louisville is 2-3 and 1-2 in the ACC after a 31-28 loss at NC State last Saturday, when quarterback Lincoln Kienholz passed for 254 yards, and Keyjuan Brown ran for 125. The Cardinals also lost 41-38 to Ole Miss and 30-27 to Wake Forest, and they beat Villanova 59-13 and SMU 41-31. Trade on Florida State vs. Louisville here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Iowa vs. Washington

Iowa visits Washington for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff in Seattle. Iowa is 4-1 and 1-1 in the Big Ten, ranked 20th, after a 31-14 loss to fifth-ranked Ohio State last Saturday, when quarterback Hank Brown passed for 132 yards. The Hawkeyes beat Northern Illinois 40-0, Iowa State 16-13, Northern Iowa 55-0 and Michigan 20-19 on the road, with Brown passing for a high of 227 yards at Michigan. Brown is not expected to play on Friday, as Jeremy Hecklinski will make his first collegiate start.

Washington is 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big Ten, coming off a 25-21 loss at USC, when quarterback Demond Williams Jr. passed for 198 yards. The Huskies also lost 27-24 to Minnesota, and they beat Washington State 24-10, Utah State 16-14 and Eastern Washington 48-16, when Williams Jr. threw for 373 yards. On Polymarket, Iowa trades at $0.43 per share to win and Washington trades at $0.57 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 41.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 41.5. Trade on Iowa vs. Washington here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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