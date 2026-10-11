The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus for a Sunday NFL slate that ends with Falcons vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Other NFL games today include 49ers vs. Seahawks and Chargers vs. Broncos. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Denver trades at $0.64 per share to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET, and that game has a combined points market below. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Sunday NFL Week 5 predictions

Broncos vs. Chargers predictions

Denver visits the Chargers for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. The Broncos are 2-2 and third in the AFC West, with wins of 20-13 over Jacksonville, when quarterback Bo Nix passed for 288 yards and Jaylen Waddle caught passes for 138, and 30-26 over the Los Angeles Rams, and losses of 31-10 at Kansas City and 24-14 at San Francisco last Sunday. The Chargers are 0-4 and last in the division, with losses of 26-14 to Arizona, 26-14 to Las Vegas, 24-16 at Buffalo and 30-23 at Seattle. Quarterback Justin Herbert has passed for 209, 192, 226, and 189 yards in the four games, and running back Omarion Hampton ran for 94 yards against Las Vegas.

Denver won the last meeting 19-3 on Jan. 4, 2026, and Los Angeles won the earlier one 23-20 on Sept. 21, 2025. On Polymarket, Denver trades at $0.64 per share to win, and Los Angeles trades at $0.37 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on Chargers vs. Broncos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Falcons vs. Ravens predictions

Atlanta hosts Baltimore for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday Night Football. The Falcons started 0-2 with a 20-13 loss at Pittsburgh and a 34-3 home loss to Carolina, then won 35-14 at Green Bay and 45-24 at New Orleans on Monday night to move to 2-2 and first in the NFC South. The change came with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has completed 33 of 45 passes for 479 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in two starts. Running back Bijan Robinson has 494 rushing yards, including 194 against Green Bay and 145 against New Orleans, and wide receiver Drake London has 370 receiving yards.

Atlanta lost cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. to injured reserve, and offensive tackle Jake Matthews and defensive end Za'Darius Smith are questionable. Baltimore is 3-1, but quarterback Lamar Jackson is out with an ankle injury and Tyler Huntley is going to start. On Polymarket, Atlanta trades at $0.62 per share to win and Baltimore trades at $0.38 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.435 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.565 per share for fewer than 45.5. Trade on Ravens vs. Falcons here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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