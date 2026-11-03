The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 trading bonus after a qualifying first deposit of at least $10. Two MACtion matchups open Week 10 college football action Tuesday, November 3. The Zips host the Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the RedHawks welcoming the Bulls at 8 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ohio enters with five straight wins and a 4-0 MAC record, while Akron has dropped six consecutive games. Miami (OH) and Buffalo are both 5-3, with identical 3-1 conference records. Tuesday's featured selections include more than 50.5 combined points in Akron-Ohio and Miami (OH) to defeat Buffalo by seven or more points. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Akron vs. Ohio: More than 50.5 points

Akron's six-game losing streak has obscured a useful development on offense. Jordan Gant rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns against Kent State, while Brayden Roggow threw for 275 yards. Kyan Mason caught seven passes for 129 yards. The Zips still lost 35-20, but their 422 total yards were more than Ohio managed against Eastern Michigan. Akron has scored 19 points per game this season and allowed 32.8, a difficult combination against a Bobcats team averaging 29.6.

Ohio brings five straight victories into Tuesday, though its latest 24-20 win required an unusual finish. Eastern Michigan took the lead late before Darren James-Hamilton returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Nick Poulos passed for 266 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown to Dom Dorwart. Riley Neer has nearly 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season. Ohio's official statistics list 190.9 rushing yards per game, giving the Bobcats several ways to challenge an Akron defense allowing 185.6 on the ground.

Recent results offer mixed clues. Ohio scored 48 against Sacramento State but just 13 against Kent State. Akron's last game finished with 55 combined points, and the Zips produced 20 of those themselves. SportsLine forecasts a 34-20 Bobcats victory, totaling 54 points. That score exceeds the requested 50.5-point mark, which requires at least 51 combined points. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Miami (OH) to win by 7 points or more ($0.51 per share)

Miami (OH) and Buffalo both enter Tuesday at 5-3 with 3-1 conference records. The RedHawks have won three straight since losing to Bowling Green, but two of those victories came by a single point. Against Central Michigan, Caleb Heavner threw for 221 yards and returned from a hard third-quarter hit to lead a 75-yard touchdown drive. D'Shawntae Jones scored with 1:41 left, giving Miami a 28-27 win. Maleek Huggins supplied seven receptions for 122 yards.

Buffalo's recent offense has largely followed Messiah Burch. He rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns against Bowling Green, extending his streak of 100-yard games to five. He's gained 745 yards during that stretch. Jason Wright passed for 127 yards in the 31-24 victory, and Clint Walker caught a touchdown. Buffalo has won its last three, including a 23-8 decision against Toledo, while allowing only one 100-yard rusher all season.

Miami won last year's meeting 37-20 and has won its last three games at home against Buffalo. The RedHawks also defeated Akron 34-14 two games ago, their largest victory margin in MAC play this season. Burch gives Buffalo a difficult assignment for Miami's defense. SportsLine forecasts a 29-21 RedHawks victory, an eight-point difference. Polymarket prices Miami to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.51 Yes and $0.50 No. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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