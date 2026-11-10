The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 bonus after a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Tuesday's MACtion schedule features the Bowling Green Falcons hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Akron Zips welcoming the Western Michigan Broncos at 7 p.m. ET. The Miami (OH) RedHawks meet the Ohio Bobcats at 8 p.m. ET. Ohio wide receiver Rashad Perry is inactive against Miami (OH). Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket prices Bowling Green to beat Kent State by six or more points at $0.50 per share. More than 47.5 points in the Western Michigan vs. Akron matchup is trading at $0.52 per share. The Ohio Bobcats are listed at $0.51 to win outright, compared with $0.50 for the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bowling Green vs. Kent State: Bowling Green to Win by 6 Points or More

Bowling Green has a chance to flip last year's 24-21 loss to Kent State, but its offense won't make that easy. Eddie George's Falcons average 17.8 points and only 110.1 rushing yards per game. Their passing defense has been better, holding opponents to 168.8 yards per contest. That could put pressure on a Golden Flashes offense averaging 14.3 points. Myles Bradley has nine sacks, and Dorian Pringle has led Bowling Green in tackles in seven of nine games.

The Falcons also convert 48.4% of their third downs in MAC play, while opponents have converted just 34.8%. Kent State is 3-6 overall, one win better than Bowling Green, but averages fewer than 100 rushing yards. Both teams are 2-3 in conference games. Polymarket lists Bowling Green to win by six or more at $0.50 Yes and $0.50 No. SportsLine forecasts a 28-20 Falcons victory, an eight-point margin. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Akron vs. Western Michigan: More Than 47.5 Points

Akron's offense showed more life against Ohio, even in a 28-20 loss. Cibastian Broughton completed 22 of 34 passes for 232 yards in his return to the starting lineup. Jordan Gant added 112 rushing yards. Kyan Mason caught six passes for 71 yards, and the Zips held the ball for nearly 36 minutes. That game finished with 48 combined points. The trouble is finishing drives: Akron scored one touchdown and leaned on four made field goals.

Western Michigan comes in averaging 26.2 points, with Broc Lowry throwing 11 touchdowns against three interceptions. The Broncos scored only 23 against Bowling Green last time out, but Cole Cabana ripped off an 82-yard touchdown run. Akron gives up 32.2 points per game and 182.9 rushing yards. The visitors' defense allows 19.2. SportsLine predicts a 37-18 Broncos win, totaling 55 points. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio: Ohio to Win Outright

Ohio has won six straight, including a 28-20 victory at Akron. Nick Poulos threw for 197 yards and ran for 45 more in that game, accounting for two touchdowns. Duncan Brune added 111 rushing yards, while Dom Dorwart caught four passes for 108. The Bobcats are 7-2 and unbeaten in five MAC games. They've also won two straight meetings with Miami (OH), including last year's 24-20 decision.

The RedHawks nearly beat Buffalo last week before falling 34-31 in overtime. They led 31-16 late in the third quarter and forced two interceptions, but the Bulls rallied. Miami's defense allows only 97.6 rushing yards per game, so Ohio's backs will face resistance. Caleb Heavner has thrown for 769 yards and four touchdowns since injuries altered the quarterback rotation. Polymarket lists Ohio at $0.51 to win and Miami (OH) at $0.50. SportsLine foresees a 26-25 Miami (OH) victory. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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