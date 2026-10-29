The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 trading bonus after a qualifying first deposit of at least $10. Two college football games highlight Thursday's Week 9 schedule. North Texas hosts Florida Atlantic in an American Conference matchup, while James Madison welcomes Troy in Sun Belt action. Both games kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

More than 77.5 points scored in North Texas vs. FAU is trading at $0.51 per share, while fewer than 77.5 points is trading at $0.50 epr share. For James Madison vs. Troy, the platform prices No on the Dukes winning by more than 20.5 points at $0.48 per share. That selection covers Troy winning outright or losing by 20 or fewer points. SportsLine forecasts victories for both home teams, although its predicted margins and scoring totals fall below the two selected lines. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

North Texas vs. FAU fewer than 77.5 points ($0.49 per share)

North Texas enters Thursday averaging 525.7 yards per game, the fourth-highest figure in FBS. Its 341 passing yards per outing rank second nationally, and the Mean Green have scored at least 45 in four consecutive victories. Those numbers draw attention to the high total, especially against an FAU defense yielding 34 points and 258.3 rushing yards per game. North Texas has allowed 30.6 points per outing, too, and Navy rushed for 363 yards in Saturday's 49-39 defeat. That game produced 88 combined points, although North Texas scored two touchdowns on returns rather than offensive possessions. Tayven Jackson passed for 305 yards and Jahiem White ran for 174.

The Owls' 51-49 escape against Rice produced 100 points, another example of their difficulty stopping the run. Rice amassed 499 rushing yards; Gael Ochoa contributed 259 of them. Easton Messer tied a program record with five touchdowns, including an 82-yard punt return, and Caden Veltkamp passed for 339 yards. FAU's offense averages 37.3 points, with much of its production coming through the air.

Both teams also face a short turnaround after playing on Saturday, cutting into their usual preparation for the matchup. Thursday's market asks whether their combined output reaches 77 points. The latest scores show the potential, but return touchdowns inflated both totals. SportsLine forecasts a 29-21 North Texas victory for 50 combined points. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

James Madison vs. Troy: Troy to lose by 20 or fewer points or wins ($0.48 per share)

Troy controlled the ball for almost 33 minutes against Louisiana-Monroe and still came away with just 200 yards. Its opening possession lasted more than nine minutes, covering 77 yards before Tucker Kilcrease found Gavin Griffin for a touchdown. The Trojans later went ahead 14-3, only to allow 18 fourth-quarter points in a 21-14 loss. Their offense converted three of 16 third downs. Jordan Lovett supplied 70 rushing yards, but Troy managed only 47 yards through the air.

James Madison brings much stronger season-long numbers into Thursday. The Dukes average 41.4 points and 456.3 yards per game, while Troy averages 22.9 points. James Madison also allows just 18.3 points per game. Yet the Dukes showed vulnerabilities in their 34-31 overtime defeat at Appalachian State. They converted two of 15 third downs and rushed for just 92 yards. Camden Coleman threw for 232 yards, and George Pettaway ran for 57 before leaving with an apparent hamstring injury. His availability could affect how James Madison approaches another short-week game.

Last December's Sun Belt championship offers useful context. Troy was within three points in the fourth quarter before James Madison pulled away to win 31-14, a 17-point margin. Thursday's market gives the Dukes a much larger 20.5-point line. SportsLine forecasts a 28-18 James Madison win. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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