The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 trading bonus after a qualifying first deposit of at least $10. Two college football games highlight Thursday's Week 10 schedule, with Florida Atlantic hosting UTSA at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Southern Miss welcoming James Madison at 8 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

UTSA enters at 7-1, while Florida Atlantic is 5-3. Polymarket prices UTSA at $0.71 per share to beat FAU. Meanwhile, James Madison is priced at $0.85 per share to beat Southern Miss. Thursday's featured selections include Southern Miss winning or losing by 14 points or fewer and fewer than 71.5 combined points in FAU vs. UTSA. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Southern Miss to Win—or Lose by 14 or Fewer Points ($0.52 per share)

Southern Miss has found some life after five consecutive losses. The Golden Eagles beat Louisiana 35-31, then topped ULM 35-21 on Saturday. Steven Robinson rushed for 151 yards, and Jamarice Wilder added 104 with two touchdowns. It was Southern Miss' second straight 200-yard rushing game. James Madison, meanwhile, has lost two consecutive games in overtime after opening 7-0. Those results leave Southern Miss at 3-5, while the Dukes arrive at 7-2.

Against Troy, James Madison scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and built a 21-7 halftime lead. Five turnovers followed, and the Dukes were scoreless the rest of the way in a 24-21 defeat. Camden Coleman threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns but also had two interceptions. Seth Cromwell rushed for 135 yards. James Madison averages 39.1 points per game, while Southern Miss allows 223.4 rushing yards per outing.

Southern Miss had a late scare at ULM. The Warhawks pulled within six before Wilder's final touchdown, but the Golden Eagles recorded five sacks. Landry Lyddy threw for 130 yards. A productive ground game could help Southern Miss control possession. SportsLine forecasts a 36-22 Dukes victory, a 14-point margin. Polymarket lists James Madison to win by more than 14.5 points at $0.48 Yes and $0.52 No. No covers a Southern Miss victory or defeat by 14 or fewer. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

FAU vs. UTSA Fewer Than 71.5 Combined Points ($0.50 per No share)

Florida Atlantic's last two games produced 189 combined points. The Owls beat Rice 51-49 before losing 48-41 to North Texas. In that defeat, Caden Veltkamp threw for 452 yards and five touchdowns. Easton Messer caught 16 passes for 189 yards, while Dominique Henry contributed 116 receiving yards. Florida Atlantic averages 329.4 passing yards per game, but its rushing attack has been less productive at 110.4 yards per outing.

UTSA's latest game looked different. The Roadrunners defeated Tulane 42-19, with all six touchdowns coming on the ground. Will Henderson III gained 102 rushing yards, and A'Marion Peterson scored twice. UTSA controlled the ball for more than 35 minutes and forced six turnovers, including four fumble recoveries. Such a takeaway total isn't assured every week. Still, UTSA has won five consecutive games and has allowed 26 points per outing across the season.

North Texas gained 644 yards against an Owls defense allowing 35.8 points per game. But UTSA limited Tulane to 67 rushing yards and 19 points. Florida Atlantic ran for only 71 yards against North Texas. SportsLine forecasts a 36-27 Roadrunners victory, totaling 63 points. Polymarket prices more than 71.5 combined points at $0.52 Yes and $0.50 No. The No outcome covers 71 or fewer points, regardless of the winner. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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