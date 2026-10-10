The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for the Saturday college football slate that includes Georgia vs. Alabama in prime time. Alabama trades at $0.55 per share on Polymarket, while Georgia trades at $0.45 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday college football predictions

Georgia vs. Alabama predictions

Georgia visits Tuscaloosa for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Alabama, with College GameDay in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is 5-0 and 3-0 in the SEC, ranked sixth, after a 56-23 win at Mississippi State, and has beaten East Carolina 48-10, Kentucky 45-17, Florida State 50-36 and South Carolina 49-18. Quarterback Keelon Russell has passed for 256, 188, 320, 365 and 285 yards in the five games. Georgia is 5-0 and 3-0, ranked second, and beat Vanderbilt 38-14 last Saturday, when quarterback Gunner Stockton passed for 295 yards. The Bulldogs also beat Oklahoma 41-13, Arkansas 45-17, Western Kentucky 70-20 and Tennessee State 63-3. The teams met twice in 2025, with Alabama winning 24-21 at Georgia on Sept. 27 and Georgia winning 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 6. On Polymarket, Alabama trades at $0.55 per share to win and Georgia trades at $0.45 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on Georgia vs. Alabama here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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