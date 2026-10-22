The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Three matchups are set to unfold on Thursday, beginning with James Madison vs. Appalachian State and Liberty vs. Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. ET. The Memphis Tigers host the East Carolina Pirates at 7:30 p.m. ET, two teams looking to secure a victory after suffering a loss in their previous matchup. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket lists the Dukes at 78% to win against the Mountaineers at 22%. The Flames are at 79%, compared with 22% for the Owls. The Tigers carry a 78% figure against the Pirates at 22%. SportsLine forecasts victories for James Madison and Liberty, along with Memphis in Thursday's final game. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

James Madison vs. Appalachian State: Fewer than 56.5 points

Appalachian State's 35-32 comeback against Coastal Carolina brought another close finish for a team that has spent much of its season in one-possession games. Appalachian State trailed 24-14 at halftime before Jaquari Lewis scored two more rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. His fourth touchdown of the night put the Mountaineers ahead 28-24. Henry Hasselbeck rushed for 125 yards after taking over at quarterback for the second half. Starter Malachi Singleton had completed 12 of 14 passes for 151 yards. Safety Devin Henderson also intercepted a pass for the second consecutive game.

James Madison arrives unbeaten at 7-0 after scoring 49 against Georgia State. The Dukes produced 515 yards and converted all six red-zone visits into points. Camden Coleman threw two touchdowns, while George Pettaway ran for 119 yards. The teams' latest games finished with 67 and 71 combined points, respectively. SportsLine forecasts a 27-21 James Madison victory, or 48 total points. On Polymarket, fewer than 56.5 points scored is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State: Owls to win—or lose by 10 or fewer points

Three points have been enough to decide each of Kennesaw State's past three games. The Owls lost 17-14 to Arkansas State, 27-26 to Jacksonville State and 24-21 to Missouri State. They're 1-5 overall, but quarterback Rickie Collins has completed at least 60% of his throws in every game this season. Dylan Gary caught 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown last week. Kennesaw State also defeated Liberty in their last three meetings, including a 48-42 double-overtime game a year ago.

Liberty has won five consecutive games since its season-opening defeat to James Madison. The Flames defeated Sam Houston 35-3 on October 8, rushing for 297 yards. Kam Davis scored from three yards out, and the defense limited Sam Houston to 243 total yards. Liberty enters at 5-1 and 2-0 in Conference USA. SportsLine forecasts a 30-26 Flames victory. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

East Carolina vs. Memphis: Pirates to win—or lose by 9 or fewer points

Memphis had 488 yards of offense against Tulane and still lost 31-17. Six turnovers accounted for much of the difference on the scoreboard. Quarterback Marcus Stokes passed for 306 yards with two touchdowns but threw three interceptions. Jaylin Carter rushed for 135 yards, and Stonka Burnside caught seven passes for 151 yards. The Tigers reached the red zone on all five second-half possessions and scored on only one. Their six giveaways were the program's most since a 2006 game against East Carolina.

The Pirates led UAB 14-0 before losing 30-17 in overtime last Thursday. T.J. Engleman Jr. ran for 104 yards on 26 carries, his third consecutive 100-yard game. Emory Williams completed 18 of 27 passes for 126 yards. East Carolina was ahead 17-9 with less than two minutes left in regulation. SportsLine forecasts a 29-23 Memphis victory. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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