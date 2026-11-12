The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 bonus after a qualifying first deposit of at least $10. Thursday's college football schedule features the South Florida Bulls squaring off with the Memphis Tigers at 8 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, an in-state rivalry is set to renew when the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks battle the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 9 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket lists Memphis at $0.62 to win outright, compared with $0.38 for South Florida. Louisiana is priced at $0.79 per share to win against Louisiana-Monroe. Both matchups have additional markets covering the winning margin. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

South Florida vs. Memphis prediction

The South Florida Bulls have lost three games by a combined 14 points. Their defense allows 15.1 points per game and holds opposing runners to 129.3 yards. That front gets a tricky assignment against the Memphis Tigers, who average 223.4 rushing yards. Memphis quarterback Marcus Stokes has also thrown 25 touchdowns, with Hunter Tipton collecting 495 receiving yards and five scores. South Florida can't devote every defender to stopping Jaylin Carter.

South Florida's offense is a bigger question. Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek completed 17 of 21 passes in last week's 20-17 defeat at East Carolina, but coach Brian Hartline hasn't named Thursday's starter. Michael Van Buren Jr. was injured, and leading rusher D.J. Crowther also exited last week's game. Memphis allows 187.2 rushing yards, giving the home side an opening. SportsLine puts Memphis ahead 28-24. Polymarket prices a Memphis victory by more than 3.5 points at 52% Yes and 50% No. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana prediction

Louisiana-Monroe allows 211.1 rushing yards per game, an inviting number for a Louisiana offense averaging 203.6. Quarterback Lunch Winfield leads Louisiana with 567 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while also throwing for 1,599 yards. Coach Michael Desormeaux has watched his offense score on 96.8% of red-zone visits. Louisiana-Monroe's defense gives up 34.8 points per game, so stopping drives before the 20-yard line will be crucial.

There is some resistance in Louisiana-Monroe's recent results. Louisiana-Monroe won two of its past three, and Aidan Armenta scored twice on the ground in Saturday's 19-17 win at Arkansas State. Receiver Marcellus Jackson has 35 catches for 370 yards. Still, Louisiana holds opponents to 21.8 points per game, while Louisiana-Monroe averages 20.1. SportsLine's projected 35-17 score favors Louisiana by 18 points. Polymarket lists a Louisiana victory by more than 10.5 points at 50% Yes and 50% No. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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