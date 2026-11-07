The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available before Saturday's college football schedule. The Texas Longhorns visit the Missouri Tigers at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the Kentucky Wildcats versus the Tennessee Volunteers at 6:15 p.m. ET and the Miami Hurricanes against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame trades at $0.72 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Miami trades at $0.29 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas vs. Missouri prediction

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Texas is 6-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 31-3 win against Mississippi State on Oct. 31 after a 34-27 win against Ole Miss and a 27-24 loss against Florida. Quarterback Arch Manning has completed 140 of 216 passes for 1,727 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions, running back Raleek Brown has rushed for 452 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Ryan Wingo has 36 catches for 470 yards. Three of Texas' last five games finished with more than 42.5 combined points, at 61, 51 and 51.

Missouri is also 6-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 34-10 win at Arkansas on Oct. 31 after a 31-3 loss at Ole Miss and a 27-6 win against Texas A&M. Quarterback Austin Simmons has completed 152 of 240 passes for 1,952 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns, and wide receiver Cayden Lee has 53 catches for 756 yards. Three of the Tigers' last five games finished with more than 42.5 combined points, at 44, 62 and 55. On Polymarket, Texas trades at $0.56 per share to win and Missouri trades at $0.45 per share. Texas winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.48 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on Texas vs. Missouri here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Kentucky vs. Tennessee prediction

Kentucky is 7-1 and 5-1 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 34-17 win against Vanderbilt on Oct. 24 after a 21-13 win at Oklahoma and a 35-34 overtime win against LSU. Quarterback Kenny Minchey has completed 160 of 232 passes for 1,755 yards and 14 touchdowns with one interception, running back CJ Baxter has rushed for 487 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Kenny Darby has 38 catches for 507 yards. Four of the Wildcats' last five games finished with more than 49.5 combined points, at 51, 69, 69 and 66.

Tennessee is 6-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 27-24 loss at South Carolina on Oct. 24 after a 26-10 win against Alabama and a 24-17 win at Arkansas. Quarterback George MacIntyre has completed 69 of 103 passes for 728 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions, running back DeSean Bishop has rushed for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns, and wide receiver Mike Matthews has 34 catches for 528 yards. One of the Volunteers' last five games finished with more than 49.5 combined points, at 51. On Polymarket, Tennessee trades at $0.66 per share to win at home and Kentucky trades at $0.34 per share. Tennessee winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.48 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 49.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 49.5. Trade on Kentucky vs. Tennessee here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Miami vs. Notre Dame prediction

Miami is 8-0, and it is coming off a 38-35 win at North Carolina on Oct. 31 after a 52-23 win against Pittsburgh and a 43-35 double overtime win against Florida State. Quarterback Darian Mensah has completed 188 of 233 passes for 2,425 yards and 25 touchdowns with one interception, and running back Javian Mallory has rushed for 495 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Malachi Toney, who leads Miami with 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns, is out with a high ankle sprain that will require surgery. Four of the Hurricanes' last five games finished with more than 54.5 combined points, at 73, 75, 78 and 55.

Notre Dame is 7-1, and it is coming off a 35-13 win against Navy on Oct. 31 after a 28-24 loss at BYU and a 58-7 win against Stanford. Quarterback CJ Carr has completed 148 of 222 passes for 1,849 yards and 18 touchdowns with one interception, running back Nolan James Jr. has rushed for 519 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Jordan Faison has 38 catches for 497 yards. Three of the Fighting Irish's last five games finished with more than 54.5 combined points, at 65, 63 and 59. On Polymarket, Notre Dame trades at $0.72 per share to win and Miami trades at $0.29 per share. Notre Dame winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 54.5. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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