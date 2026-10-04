The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Rams are trading at $0.63 per share on Polymarket to beat the Eagles, who trade at $0.38 per share to win at home. The 49ers are trading at $0.60 per share to beat the Broncos at Levi's Stadium. The Lions trade at $0.65 per share to beat the Panthers on Sunday Night Football. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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NFL Week 4 predictions

Rams vs. Eagles predictions

The Rams travel to Lincoln Financial Field for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against Philadelphia. The Rams are 1-2 after losing 30-26 at Denver last week, with quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing for 872 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions through three games. Philadelphia is 2-1 this season, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has thrown for 467 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions through his first two games. The Rams are trading at $0.63 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Philadelphia trades at $0.38 per share. The market also has the Rams winning by more than 6.5 points at $0.41 per share, with Philadelphia losing by fewer than 7 points, which includes an outright win, at $0.59 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.435 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.565 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Broncos vs. 49ers predictions

Denver visits Levi's Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against San Francisco. Denver is 2-1 after beating the Rams 30-26 last week, the same Rams team now playing Philadelphia this round. San Francisco is unbeaten at 3-0 this season. San Francisco is trading at $0.565 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Denver trades at $0.435 per share. The market also has San Francisco winning by more than 2.5 points at $0.525 per share, with Denver losing by fewer than 3 points at $0.475 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.61 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.39 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Lions vs. Panthers predictions

Detroit visits Bank of America Stadium for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff against Carolina. Detroit is 2-1 after beating the Jets 31-24 last week, with quarterback Jared Goff completing better than two-thirds of his passes for 533 yards and six touchdowns without an interception through his first two games. Carolina is 1-2 this season. Detroit is trading at $0.645 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Carolina trades at $0.355 per share. The market also has Detroit winning by more than 3.5 points at $0.515 per share, with Carolina losing by fewer than 4 points at $0.485 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.685 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.315 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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