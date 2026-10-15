The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Our experts have two predictions for Thursday. Fewer than 70.5 combined points are expected when Colorado State visits Texas State at 8 p.m. ET, and the Seattle Seahawks to beat the Denver Broncos by more than 2.5 points. Polymarket prices fewer than 70.5 combined points at $0.51 per share, and Seattle to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.51 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Thursday Polymarket predictions

Colorado State and Texas State to combine for fewer than 70.5 points

Matt Severance's analysis points to fewer than 70.5 combined points. "Believe this is the highest total of the season," Severance said, adding that he plays fewer than 70 about every time a game reaches that mark. "These teams both score plenty and can't defend, obviously, so they may have 70 by the end of the third. But Colorado State No. 1 QB Hauss Hejny will not start. He missed the past two, and the Rams put up 45 and 26 points without him. Texas State is fifth in the nation in rushing, which means they'll chew clock. The Bobcats have been held under 30 in three of five games. Our model has 63 points."

The results back up the clock argument, as the Rams scored 45 in a 59-45 loss at UTSA and 26 in a 56-26 loss against Oregon State since Hejny's last start, and Texas State has scored 7, 26 and 29 points in three of its five games. Texas State's games have finished with 66, 57, 84, 73 and 60 combined points, so only two of five have cleared 70.5, while Colorado State's have finished with 48, 82, 64, 104 and 82, three of five. On Polymarket, more than 70.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share, and fewer than 70.5 trades at $0.51 per share. Texas State trades at $0.84 per share to win against Colorado State at $0.16 per share. Trade on Texas State vs. Colorado State here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Seahawks to beat the Broncos by more than 2.5 points

Emory Hunt's analysis points to Seattle. "Right now the Denver Broncos are still having issues scoring the ball with consistency," Hunt said. "Even with coach Sean Payton taking over the playcalling, the offensive output still isn't what we saw from them last season. Despite their loss to the 49ers, I like how the offense still was in position to give their team a chance to win the game. I like their consistency and output on the road."

Seattle is 3-2 and has scored 134 points, an average of 26.8, and each of its three wins came by at least three points, 13-10 against New England, 31-7 at Arizona and 30-23 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both of its losses came by three points or fewer, including a 32-29 loss against San Francisco on Sunday. Denver is also 3-2 and has scored 97 points, an average of 19.4, and cornerback Riley Moss and safety Talanoa Hufanga are both questionable. On Polymarket, Seattle to win by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.51 per share and the Seahawks trade at $0.56 per share to win, while the Broncos trade at $0.44 per share. Trade on Seattle vs. Denver here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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