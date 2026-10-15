The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday Night Football, when the Denver Broncos host the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver trades at $0.405 per share on Polymarket to win at Empower Field at Mile High, and Seattle trades at $0.595 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that the Broncos are 3-2 and perfect at home, with a 20-13 win over Jacksonville and a 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Both of their road losses came by double digits, 31-10 at Kansas City and 24-14 at San Francisco, so Thursday is a chance to play a game in the setting where they have won both of their starts. The forecast for kickoff is 47 degrees.

The defense has been the steadier side. Denver held Jacksonville to 13 points and the Los Angeles Chargers to 17 in last Sunday's 23-17 win, and it has allowed 111 points in five games. Cornerback Riley Moss and safety Talanoa Hufanga are both questionable, which makes the secondary the unit to watch against a Seattle offense that has scored 134 points. Quarterback



Bo Nix has passed for 131, 288, 186, 214, and 123 yards in the five games, and the Broncos have scored 97 points, an average of 19.4. Running back J.K. Dobbins ran for 68 yards and tight end Evan Engram caught passes for 55 yards in the win at the Chargers, a game in which Nix threw for only 123 yards. Denver has scored 30 points once, in the win over the Rams, and 14 or fewer points in two of its five games.

Four of Denver's five games finished with fewer than 41.5 combined points, with totals of 41, 33, 38 and 40, and only the 56-point win over the Rams went higher. Both teams play on four days of rest after Sunday games. On Polymarket, Denver trades at $0.405 per share to win, which is $0.19 per share below Seattle at $0.595. Trade on Seahawks vs. Broncos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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