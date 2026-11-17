The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. Three MAC games are scheduled for Tuesday, beginning with Western Michigan (7-3) hosting Eastern Michigan (4-6) at 6 p.m. ET. More than 46.5 points in Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan is trading at $0.51 per share on Polymarket. Ball State (3-7) visits Ohio (7-3) at 7 p.m. ET and Kent State (3-7) welcomes Miami (OH) (6-4) at the same time. Trade Tuesday's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket lists Western Michigan at $0.86 per share to win, compared with $0.15 for Eastern Michigan. Ohio is priced at $0.81 against Ball State ($0.20), while Miami (OH) trades at $0.76 against Kent State ($0.26). Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan: More Than 46.5 Points

Western Michigan amassed 566 yards of offense against Akron last week, converting 13 of 17 third downs. Quarterbacks Broc Lowry and Mason Reynolds combined for three touchdown passes, with Reynolds finding tight end Nate Levicki for two of them. Lowry has thrown for 1,546 yards with 12 touchdowns against three interceptions this season. Receiver Baylin Brooks caught eight passes for 78 yards against Akron.

Eastern Michigan allows 234.5 passing yards per game and has intercepted just four passes all season. Its offense averages 19.9 points, and receiver Harold Mack Jr. has caught five touchdown passes. Running back Amareon Blue has lost only four yards across 87 rushing attempts this season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Polymarket prices more than 46.5 combined points at $0.51 Yes and $0.51 No. SportsLine's model puts the total above 46.5 in 60.1% of simulations. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ohio vs. Ball State: Ohio to Win by 11 Points or More

Ball State's defense allows 192 rushing yards per game and five yards per carry. That's a concern against Ohio's backfield. Duncan Brune leads Ohio with 510 rushing yards, including a 91-yard touchdown against Akron on Nov. 3. Receiver Riley Neer has accumulated 625 yards this season. Ohio has converted 22 of its 30 red-zone possessions into touchdowns.

Ball State quarterback Keldric Luster has passed for 1,618 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. Ohio has allowed only nine touchdown passes in 10 games, so Ball State's running game could be vital. TJ Horton rushed for 92 yards on just 11 carries against Buffalo last week. Ball State averages 21.3 points per game. Polymarket lists an Ohio victory by at least 11 points at $0.52 Yes and $0.48 No. Ohio wins by that margin in 67% of SportsLine simulations. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kent State vs. Miami (OH): Miami (OH) to Win by 8 Points or More

Miami (OH)'s defense played a prominent role in last week's victory over Ohio. Linebacker Malcolm McCain forced and recovered a fourth-quarter fumble before Amariyun Knighten returned an interception for a touchdown on Ohio's next possession. Grant Lyons recorded his third multi-sack game of the season with two sacks. Miami (OH) has forced 12 turnovers and recorded 26 sacks through 10 games.

Kent State receiver Da'Realyst Clark registered his first career 100-yard receiving game last week with five catches for 107 yards against Bowling Green. Kent State averages just 97 rushing yards per game, while Miami (OH) allows 103. Kent State's defense gives up 30.8 points per game, too. Polymarket prices Miami (OH) winning by eight points or more at $0.52 Yes and $0.50 No. SportsLine's projected 31-18 score gives Miami (OH) a 13-point victory. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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