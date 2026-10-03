The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Notre Dame is unbeaten at 4-0 and trades at $0.935 per share on Polymarket to beat North Carolina in a game that kicks off at noon ET. Florida trades at $0.665 per share to beat Missouri at Faurot Field, while Texas A&M trades at $0.835 per share to beat Arkansas at Kyle Field. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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College football predictions

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina predictions

Notre Dame travels to Kenan Stadium for a noon ET kickoff against North Carolina. Notre Dame enters unbeaten at 4-0, with quarterback CJ Carr among the most efficient passers in the country, throwing for 726 yards and six touchdowns without an interception through four games. North Carolina is off to a slower start in Bill Belichick's second season, working through a quarterback competition after early struggles on offense. Notre Dame is trading at $0.935 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while North Carolina trades at $0.065 per share. The market also has Notre Dame winning by more than 20.5 points at $0.525 per share, with North Carolina losing by fewer than 21 points at $0.475 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.465 per share for more than 47.5, and $0.535 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Florida vs. Missouri predictions

Florida visits Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Missouri, ranked 25th in both major polls. Florida enters unbeaten at 4-0 after a blowout win over Ole Miss, with quarterback Aaron Philo completing 16 of 21 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in his debut as the Gators' starter. Missouri is 3-1 and 0-1 in SEC play, led by quarterback Austin Simmons. Florida is trading at $0.665 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Missouri trades at $0.335 per share. The market also has Missouri losing by fewer than 5.5 points, which includes an outright win, at $0.495 per share, with Florida winning by 6 or more points at $0.505 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.505 per share for more than 57.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 57.5. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M predictions

Arkansas visits Kyle Field for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff against Texas A&M, which beat the Razorbacks 45-42 in Fayetteville in their last meeting on Oct. 18, 2025. Arkansas enters 2-2 (0-1 SEC) after wins over North Alabama and Tulsa, sandwiched around road losses to Utah and Georgia. Texas A&M enters 2-2 (0-2 SEC) this season, with quarterback Marcel Reed completing 21 of 30 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies' season opener. Texas A&M is trading at $0.835 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Arkansas trades at $0.165 per share. The market also has Texas A&M winning by more than 13.5 points at $0.525 per share, with Arkansas losing by fewer than 14 points at $0.475 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.36 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.64 per share for fewer than 55.5. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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