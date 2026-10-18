The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday's NFL Week 6 schedule continues with Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Rams went to overtime Monday, falling to Buffalo, and the Packers rebounded with a 31-7 victory over Chicago. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Packers vs. Cowboys predictions

Green Bay's offense finally had a Sunday worth celebrating against Chicago. Jordan Love completed 25 of 31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-7 victory. Christian Watson caught both scoring throws and finished with 143 receiving yards. Xavier McKinney intercepted two passes as the Packers forced five turnovers, putting Matt LaFleur's team at 3-2.

Dallas is 2-3 after a 24-16 defeat against Tampa Bay, when Dak Prescott threw for 316 yards but was intercepted twice. George Pickens supplied nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, although the Cowboys couldn't keep Bucky Irving under control. The Tampa Bay running back finished with 165 rushing yards, and Dallas allowed 241 rushing yards overall. That's a concern against an improving Green Bay offense. SportsLine forecasts a 29-24 Packers win. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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