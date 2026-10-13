The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus for Tuesday. Tonight, Florida International visits Jacksonville State at 8 p.m. ET in college football, and the Cleveland Guardians visit the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the ALCS at 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland leads the series 1-0 and the Rays are trading at $0.555 per share to win, while the Guardians trade at $0.445 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Seattle trades at $0.595 per share to win at Denver, which means the market gives the road team an edge despite the Broncos' perfect home record. Denver trades at $0.405 per share. The gap is $0.19 per share, and it sits on a game where both teams are 3-2. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Tuesday predictions

FIU vs. Jacksonville State predictions

Florida International is 3-2 and 1-0 in Conference USA after a 22-3 win over New Mexico State last Wednesday. The Panthers have allowed only 61 points in five games and held Long Island University and New Mexico State to three points each. Their quarterback passed for 301, 367 and 262 yards in the first three games, but only 135 and 115 yards in the last two wins. The Panthers lost 19-9 at South Florida and 16-10 at Florida Atlantic, the two road games this season, and they have scored 94 points. Their kicker Noah Sidan appears on the injury list.



Jacksonville State is 4-2, 2-0 in Conference USA and coming off a 27-26 win at Kennesaw State last Wednesday, when its quarterback passed for 311 yards. The Gamecocks beat Eastern Kentucky 49-7, Georgia Southern 31-27 and Middle Tennessee 23-13, and they lost 33-7 at North Dakota State and 29-27 in four overtimes at Ohio. Their quarterback also ran for 120 yards against Ohio and 119 against Middle Tennessee. Jacksonville State has scored 164 points and allowed 135, and three wide receivers appear on its injury list, Gabe Glover, Rollie Pinto and Landon Watkins.



On Polymarket, Jacksonville State trades at $0.575 per share to win and FIU trades at $0.425 per share. Jacksonville State winning by three points or more trades at $0.535 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 43.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 43.5. Trade on FIU vs. Jacksonville State here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions:

The Seahawks have scored 31, 31, 30, and 29 points in four of their five games, an average of 26.8 points for the season, but they have also allowed 33 at Washington and 32 against San Francisco, and four of their five games were decided by seven points or fewer. Seattle opened with a 13-10 win over New England, won 31-7 at Arizona and beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23, and its two losses came by two and three points. The Seahawks are 3-2 and second in the NFC West.



Denver is 3-2 and has gone the other way, scoring 97 points and allowing 111 with a defense that has held two of its last four opponents to 17 or fewer points. The Broncos are 2-0 at home with a 20-13 win over Jacksonville and a 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams, and their losses came by 21 points at Kansas City and by 10 at San Francisco. They are coming off a 23-17 win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, so both teams play on four days of rest, and the forecast at Empower Field at Mile High is 47 degrees. Seattle trades at $0.595 per share to win at Denver. Trade on Seattle vs. Broncos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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