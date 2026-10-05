The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the Saints and Falcons, which falls on the 20th anniversary of one of the most memorable nights in NFL history. The Sept. 25, 2006 reopening of the Superdome followed Hurricane Katrina, when Steve Gleason's blocked punt sparked New Orleans to a 23-3 win over the Falcons. New Orleans is trading at $0.53 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Atlanta trades at $0.48 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 47.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Falcons vs. Saints predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Atlanta visits Caesars Superdome for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff against New Orleans. The last time these two teams played, on Nov. 23, 2025, Atlanta won 24-10 behind quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start of the season, ending a five-game losing streak for the Falcons. Both teams enter tonight's rematch at 1-2 this season. New Orleans is trading at $0.53 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Atlanta trades at $0.48 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 48.5. Trade on Falcons vs. Saints here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

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Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.