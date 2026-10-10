The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for the Saturday college football slate that includes Georgia vs. Alabama in prime time. Alabama trades at $0.52 per share on Polymarket, while Georgia trades at $0.48 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

South Carolina trades at $0.185 per share to beat Florida at 12:45 p.m. ET, Arkansas trades at $0.175 per share against Tennessee at 4:15 p.m. ET, and each game has a combined points market below. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday college football predictions

South Carolina vs. Florida predictions

South Carolina visits Florida for a 12:45 p.m. ET kickoff in Gainesville. The Gamecocks are 2-3 and 0-3 in the SEC, having lost three straight by 7, 31 and 1 points: 41-34 to Mississippi State, 49-18 at Alabama and 35-34 in overtime to Kentucky last Saturday. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers passed for 226 yards and ran for 147 against Kentucky, and South Carolina opened with wins of 57-0 over Kent State and 45-9 over Towson. Florida is 4-1 and 2-1 in the SEC, ranked 16th, after a 45-17 loss at Missouri last Saturday that followed a 52-28 win over Ole Miss. Quarterback Aaron Philo has passed for 275, 242, 204, 196 and 197 yards in the five games, and the Gators also beat Florida Atlantic 66-21, Campbell 52-3 and Auburn 44-39. On Polymarket, South Carolina trades at $0.185 per share to win and Florida trades at $0.815 per share. The market also has Florida winning by more than 10.5 points at $0.515 per share, with South Carolina losing by fewer than 11 points, which includes an outright win, at $0.485 per share, and the game's combined points trading at $0.55 per share for more than 57.5 and $0.45 per share for fewer than 57.5. Trade on South Carolina vs. Florida here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Tennessee vs. Arkansas predictions



Tennessee visits Arkansas for a 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff in Fayetteville. The Volunteers are 4-1 and 1-1 in the SEC, ranked 15th, after a 24-14 win over Auburn last Saturday, when DeSean Bishop ran for 220 yards. Tennessee also beat Furman 56-9, Georgia Tech 45-24 and Kennesaw State 42-9, and its only loss was 20-17 to top ranked Texas. Quarterback Faizon Brandon has passed for a high of 226, 148, 178 and 145 yards in the four games he has led. Arkansas is 2-3 and 0-2 in the SEC, coming off a 34-7 loss at Texas A&M, when quarterback KJ Jackson passed for 111 yards. The Razorbacks also lost 43-10 at Utah and 45-17 to Georgia, and they beat North Alabama 31-14 and Tulsa 34-6, when KJ Jackson threw for a high of 309 yards. Tennessee won the last meeting 34-31 on Oct. 11, 2025. On Polymarket, Tennessee trades at $0.825 per share to win and Arkansas trades at $0.175 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.395 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.605 per share for fewer than 55.5. Trade on Tennessee vs. Arkansas here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Georgia vs. Alabama predictions

Georgia visits Tuscaloosa for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Alabama, with College GameDay in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is 5-0 and 3-0 in the SEC, ranked sixth, after a 56-23 win at Mississippi State, and has beaten East Carolina 48-10, Kentucky 45-17, Florida State 50-36 and South Carolina 49-18. Quarterback Keelon Russell has passed for 256, 188, 320, 365 and 285 yards in the five games. Georgia is 5-0 and 3-0, ranked second, and beat Vanderbilt 38-14 last Saturday, when quarterback Gunner Stockton passed for 295 yards. The Bulldogs also beat Oklahoma 41-13, Arkansas 45-17, Western Kentucky 70-20 and Tennessee State 63-3. The teams met twice in 2025, with Alabama winning 24-21 at Georgia on Sept. 27 and Georgia winning 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 6. On Polymarket, Alabama trades at $0.52 per share to win and Georgia trades at $0.48 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.475 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.525 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on Georgia vs. Alabama here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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