The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. NBA Opening Night finishes with Thunder vs. Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Tuesday Polymarket predictions

Spurs vs. Thunder: Spurs to win

Matt Severance's analysis points to San Antonio. "Always geeked for the start of the NBA season. The Thunder are thinner thanks to the luxury tax as they dealt away Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort (a starter and stellar defender) for chump change. Chet Holmgren didn't play at all this preseason due to a quad injury. Probably will go Tuesday but how many minutes? Victor Wembanyama usually eats his lunch regardless. San Antonio is not only back essentially intact after its Finals run but added Tobias Harris. Model has Spurs by two," Severance said.

San Antonio won the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City in seven games last season, and it closed the preseason with a 126-97 win against Sacramento on Oct. 16 and a 123-103 win against Phoenix on Oct. 14. Oklahoma City lost 116-89 at Houston on Oct. 15. ESPN's injury report lists Thunder guard Nikola Topic and center Thomas Sorber as out, along with Spurs forward Tobias Harris (calf) and forward Jayden Quaintance (knee). On Polymarket, San Antonio trades at $0.49 per share to win at Frost Bank Center, and Oklahoma City trades at $0.52 per share, flipped from earlier in the day. Trade on Thunder vs. Spurs here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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