The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Friday's NBA schedule. The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET, while the San Antonio Spurs will visit the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. Minnesota trades at $0.62 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while New Orleans trades at $0.39 per share. The Spurs trade at $0.90 per share to win at Sacramento, while the Kings trade at $0.11 per share. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Minnesota is 6-3 and 3-2 on the road, and it has won two straight games, including a 117-107 win at Houston on Nov. 4 and a 112-100 win against Milwaukee on Nov. 2. LaMelo Ball averages 17.2 points per game and Rudy Gobert averages 11.9 rebounds. Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo are out, and Terrence Shannon Jr. is questionable with a hip injury. New Orleans is 4-4 and 3-2 at home, and it has won four straight games, including a 120-113 win against Utah on Nov. 4 and a 135-134 win at Memphis on Nov. 2. Zion Williamson averages 21.5 points per game and Dejounte Murray averages 5.6 assists. Yves Missi is out with a knee injury, and Trey Murphy III is questionable with a knee injury.



On Polymarket, Minnesota trades at $0.62 per share to win and New Orleans trades at $0.39 per share. Minnesota winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 229.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 229.5. Two of Minnesota's last five games and three of New Orleans' last five finished above that mark. Trade on Timberwolves vs. Pelicans here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Spurs vs. Kings predictions

San Antonio is 6-2 and 2-0 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including a 112-111 win against Dallas on Nov. 4 and a 119-97 win against Utah on Nov. 2. Victor Wembanyama averages 29 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, and De'Aaron Fox averages 6.1 assists. Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance are out. Sacramento is 1-7 and 0-3 at home, and it is coming off a 116-103 loss against the Lakers on Nov. 4 after a 115-100 win at Dallas on Nov. 2. Darius Acuff Jr. averages 25.6 points per game and Domantas Sabonis averages 14.9 rebounds, while Keegan Murray, Maxime Raynaud and Ben Simmons are out.



On Polymarket, San Antonio trades at $0.90 per share to win and Sacramento trades at $0.11 per share. San Antonio winning by more than 15.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.53 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 228.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 228.5. Two of San Antonio's last five games and three of Sacramento's last five finished above that mark. Trade on Spurs vs. Kings here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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