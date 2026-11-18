The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. Wednesday's MACtion schedule begins at 7 p.m. ET when UMass (5-5) hosts Akron (1-9). Buffalo (7-3) will welcome Central Michigan (5-5) a half-hour later to conclude its home schedule. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket lists UMass at $0.61 per share to defeat Akron, which is priced at $0.40. The other matchup features a narrower gap, with Buffalo trading at $0.57 per share to win against Central Michigan's $0.44. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

UMass vs. Akron prediction

UMass has already posted its highest win total since 2011, and much of the progress in head coach Joe Harasymiak's second season has come on defense. UMass ranks third in the MAC in total defense at 337.9 yards allowed per game. Quarterback William "Pop" Watson III leads the conference with a 68.9% completion rate, but a lower-body injury forced him out of last week's game against Toledo.

Akron running back Jordan Gant gained 112 yards against Ohio and followed that performance with 61 yards on nine attempts against Western Michigan. Receiver Marcel Williams has 502 yards and five touchdowns this season. Akron has had trouble getting opposing offenses off the field, however. Western Michigan converted 13 of 17 third downs and never punted in last week's meeting.

Special teams could work in UMass' favor. The program averages 17.3 yards per punt return, while Akron's opponents average 13.9. UMass kicker Derek Morris has converted four field goals from at least 50 yards this season, and Edward Phillipson leads the MAC with 45.6 yards per punt. Polymarket prices UMass to win by four or more points at $0.48 Yes and $0.54 No. SportsLine's model anticipates a 31-19 UMass victory. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan prediction

A victory Wednesday would give Buffalo a 5-1 home record, matching its best home mark since joining the FBS. The emergence of wide receiver Chance Morrow has helped coach Pete Lembo's team reach seven victories. Morrow caught just 16 passes in his first three seasons at Buffalo but now leads the MAC with nine touchdown receptions. He's registered 693 receiving yards on 54 catches this year.

Central Michigan has rediscovered its rushing attack under head coach Matt Drinkall. In its past two games, Central Michigan accumulated 554 rushing yards while allowing only 182 on the ground. All five of its touchdown drives against Eastern Michigan lasted at least 10 plays and covered 50 or more yards. The following week, Central Michigan recorded four rushing touchdowns against Sacramento State.

Last year's meeting between the two schools featured a pair of defensive touchdowns by Central Michigan, which forced five turnovers in a 38-19 victory. Defensive back Justin Taylor has four interceptions this season to lead Central Michigan. Buffalo, meanwhile, is unbeaten in seven games when scoring at least 21 points. Polymarket lists more than 43.5 combined points at $0.52 Yes and $0.50 No. SportsLine forecasts a 27-25 Buffalo victory, with 70% of simulations producing more than 43.5 points. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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