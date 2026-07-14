Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 for 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. The 2026 MLB All-Star Game takes place Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The NL is favored at $0.55 per share. Trade the 2026 MLB All-Star Game here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

MLB All-Star Game Trading Preview

Tuesday evening brings the 96th Midsummer Classic to Philadelphia, with the National League entering as the consensus favorite over the American League ahead of an 8 p.m. ET first pitch. The AL leads the all-time series 48-44-3 and has been dominant in recent decades, going 22-5-1 since 1997, though the NL has won two of the past three editions, including the 2025 game via a swing-off after nine innings ended in a tie. The National League is priced at $0.55 per share to win on Polymarket, while the American League is priced at $0.46 per share. You can trade more or fewer than 8.5 runs, with the latter favored at $0.53. Trade the 2026 MLB All-Star Game here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit:

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