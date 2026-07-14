Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 for 2026 MLB All-Star Game prediction markets on Tuesday

With the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, new users receive a $50 trading bonus after depositing $20 or more. The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, when the game's biggest stars will take the field in Philadelphia. Trade on the MLB All-Star Game and more with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

The National League has won two of the last three midsummer classics, but the American League has historically dominated this rivalry, winning all but six (five NL wins, one tie in 2002) since 1997. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

MLB All-Star Game trading preview at Polymarket

Tuesday is the 96th installment of the MLB All-Star Game, and this year's matchup sees the National League host the American League squad in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies. Philly ace Cristopher Sanchez is the NL starter in front of his hometown fans while Dylan Cease of the Blue Jays gets the starting honors for the American League. The National League won last year's game in Atlanta via swing off thanks to Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who is hitting leadoff and DHing for the NL side on Tuesday.

The NL has won two of the last three All-Star Games, but the American League has had the upper hand historically here, going 22-5-1 since 1997. A National League win is trading at $0.55 per share on the Polymarket app, while an AL win is at $0.46. These teams combining for more than 8.5 runs is trading at $0.49 per share. Trade on the MLB All-Star Game and other top sporting events with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit:

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