The newest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Tuesday's slate features 15 MLB games, including Yankees vs. Angels, Braves vs. Nationals, and White Sox vs. Astros. Polymarket prices 7.5 or more runs scored in Yankees vs. Angels at $0.48 per share. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight some markets available for Tuesday's MLB slate. Yankees vs. Angels is at 9:38 p.m. ET, with New York trading at $0.635 per share to win outright. Braves vs. Nationals is at 6:45 p.m. ET, with Atlanta trading at $0.615 per share to win. White Sox vs. Astros is at 8:10 p.m. ET, with Chicago trading at $0.515 per share to win. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for MLB games on Tuesday



Yankees vs. Angels, New York to win ($0.635 per share)

Braves vs. Nationals, Atlanta to win ($0.615 per share)

White Sox vs. Astros, Chicago to win ($0.515 per share)

Yankees vs. Angels

SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson said, "This is close to my limit for a price like this, but I expect it to keep climbing before first pitch, so I'm getting in now. Gerrit Cole, who owns a 1.96 ERA over his last six starts, faces an Angels team that's 26th in hitting off right handers and 28th in hitting at home over the last two weeks, and has eclipsed three runs once in the last nine games. Angels RHP Grayson Rodriguez has been better of late, but he still has a 7.79 ERA in nine home starts. New York's offense put up 25 runs in its last two games vs. Boston."

New York hands the ball to Gerrit Cole, who is 7-7 with a 3.19 ERA this season, against Los Angeles' Grayson Rodriguez, who is 4-5 with a 6.03 ERA. The Yankees are trading at $0.635 per share on Polymarket to beat the Angels, who trade at $0.365 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Braves vs. Nationals

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know that Atlanta enters this two-game set leading the season series 8-3 and sitting atop the NL East at 82-56, though the Braves are coming off a loss to San Francisco after winning four of their previous five. Matt Olson leads the offense with 37 home runs and 80 RBIs, and Michael Harris II has been swinging a hot bat lately as well. Atlanta's team ERA sits at 3.58 on the season, well ahead of Washington's 4.66 mark. The Nationals are riding a one-game winning streak of their own after beating Miami, but they enter fourth in the NL East at 66-74.

Atlanta hands the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver, who is 0-0 with a 5.93 ERA this season, while Washington counters with Jake Irvin, who is 2-8 with a 5.62 ERA. The Braves are trading at $0.615 per share on Polymarket to beat the Nationals, who trade at $0.385 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

White Sox vs. Astros

Anyone using prediction market apps should know Houston took the opener of this series 6 to 3 behind power from Yordan Alvarez and Nelson Velazquez, and the Astros carry that momentum into game two at Daikin Park, still sitting atop the AL West at 70-68. Chicago counters as AL Central leaders in their own right at 72-65, and their rotation has been the sharper of the two of late, with Sean Burke bringing a 3.32 ERA into his start against Ronel Blanco, who is working back from a limited innings stretch and carries a 7.79 ERA. Houston's lineup did enough in the opener to offset that gap, and home-field advantage at Daikin Park gives the Astros an edge worth trading on.

Chicago hands the ball to Sean Burke, who is 7-6 with a 3.32 ERA this season, while Houston counters with Ronel Blanco, who is 0-1 with a 7.79 ERA. The Astros are trading at $0.485 per share on Polymarket to beat the White Sox, who trade at $0.515 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

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