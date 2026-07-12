Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus on Argentina-Switzerland, Messi, UFC 329, McGregor on Saturday

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Lionel Messi and Argentina face Switzerland on Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET to wrap up the World Cup quarterfinals. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Argentina enters the later 9 p.m. ET quarterfinal in Kansas City, Missouri, as the $0.57 per-share favorite to win in regulation against Switzerland, with Switzerland at $0.16 per share and a draw at $0.27 per share. Conor McGregor enters UFC 329 as the Polymarket underdog at $0.29 per share against Max Holloway, who is priced at $0.72 per share to win. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

2026 World Cup and UFC trading preview

Argentina vs. Switzerland ($0.57 Argentina to win in regulation)

Argentina enters Saturday's 9 p.m. ET World Cup quarterfinal in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Polymarket favorite at $0.57 per share to win in regulation against Switzerland, with a draw priced at $0.27 per share and Switzerland at $0.16 per share to win in regulation on the three-way market. The $0.57 per-share price implies a 57% probability that Argentina wins inside 90 minutes, reflecting a Lionel Messi-led side that has gone 4-0 in the win-loss column throughout the 2026 World Cup and reached this quarterfinal by beating Egypt in the round of 16. The Polymarket Argentina vs. Switzerland market resolves on the 90-minute result only, so a draw after full time does not resolve in favor of either Argentina or Switzerland and instead sends both outcomes to a draw resolution. Switzerland enters at $0.16 per share to win in regulation and has gone 2-0 in the win-loss column at this tournament, advancing past Colombia in the round of 16. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:



Conor McGregor ($0.29 per share to win at UFC 329)

McGregor enters at $0.29 per share with a 22-6-0 record, and the more than $5.03 million in total trading volume on this fight winner market reflects the significant crossover audience that follows a McGregor main event on Polymarket. Holloway carries a 27-9-0 record into the welterweight contest and enters as the more recently active fighter, having last competed in February. Trade Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit.

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