Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus by trading France vs. Morocco in 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The first quarterfinal match of the World Cup 2026 takes place on Thursday with France vs. Morocco, creating a huge contest to take advantage of the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 initial deposit. France continues their quest to be the first team since Brazil (1994-2002) to play in three straight World Cup finals. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit here:

France, which won the 2018 World Cup before losing in the final in penalty kicks to Argentina in 2022, are trading at $0.77 per share to advance, while Morocco are $0.24 per share for this 4 p.m. ET matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

France vs. Morocco preview

The French team is coming off its toughest contest yet, besting Paraguay, 1-0, on Kylian Mbappe's goal on a penalty kick in the 70th minute on Saturday. Before that quarterfinal contest, France scored at least three goals in each of their first four games with a dynamic offense. Mbappe, the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner, leads the charge again with seven goals, bested only by Argentina's Lionel Messi with eight finishes. France are more than a one-man show, though, as Ousmane Dembélé has four goals and two assists and Michael Olise has five assists. France also have a stout defense, allowing only two goals this tournament.

While France was a world power entering the tournament, Morocco have impressed many with their run. Morocco are coming off a 3-0 win over Canada in the Round of 16 after advancing over the Netherlands in the Round of 32 in penalty kicks. Morocco went 2-1-0 in a Group C that featured Brazil. Morocco are a win away from their second straight semifinal appearance, finishing fourth in 2022.

France are trading at $0.77 per share to advance, while Morocco are $0.24 per share. For regulation time (90 minutes), France are trading at $0.62 per share, Morocco at $0.14 with a tie at $0.25 per share. Mbappe is trading at $0.54 per share to score a goal. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.