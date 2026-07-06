Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus by trading USA vs. Belgium in 2026 World Cup on Monday

Team USA looks to punch its ticket into the quarterfinals Monday night in a matchup of USA vs. Belgium in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, creating a must-see contest and opportunity to take advantage of the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 initial deposit. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit here:

The Americans have made the Round of 16 in four of the last five World Cups, dating back to 2010, but they haven't reached a quarterfinals since 2002. USA are trading at $0.53 per share to advance, while Belgium are $0.47 per share for this 8 p.m. ET matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

USA vs. Belgium preview

Team USA will no longer be shorthanded on Monday night with FIFA lifting the one-game ban for Folarin Balogun after his controversial red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Balogun scored his third goal of the 2026 World Cup as part of that 2-0 victory on Wednesday, and he's the only American who has scored multiple goals in this World Cup. Star Christian Pulisic is still chasing his first goal this World Cup, as six different players have scored for Team USA. The Americans went 2-0-1 in group play, with their only loss coming in the final group stage game that did not affect their placement in the knockout round, and all three of USA's wins have come by multiple goals.

USA are ranked 16th in the world, and they'll face a top-10 team for the first time this tournament, as Belgium are ranked ninth. Belgium have reached the quarterfinals in two of the last three World Cups, including finishing third in 2018. Their offense is clicking right now with eight goals over their last two games. All three of their Round of 32 goals came after the 85th minute in a wild 3-2 comeback victory over Senegal to advance, as Belgium looks to carry that momemtum into Monday night in Seattle.

Polymarket has these teams priced at nearly the identical price, with the U.S. trading at $0.53 per share to advance and Belgium at $0.47 to advance. For regulation time (90 minutes), Belgium is trading at $0.34 per share to win, USA at $0.38 to win and a tie priced at $0.29 per share. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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