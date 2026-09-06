The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Week 1 college football schedule continues on Sunday with three marquee games, including Washington vs. Washington State in the Apple Cup, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and Ole Miss vs. Louisville. Trade today's top college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Sunday's slate. Washington State vs. Washington kicks at 4 p.m. ET, with Washington trading at $0.925 per share to win outright. Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field, with Notre Dame trading at $0.915 per share to win outright. Louisville vs. Ole Miss kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Nashville, with Ole Miss trading at $0.705 per share to win outright. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football games on Sunday



Washington State vs. Washington, Washington State to win ($0.075 per share)

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame to win ($0.915 per share)

Louisville vs. Ole Miss, Louisville to win ($0.295 per share)

Washington vs. Washington State

SportsLine CFB analyst Mike Tierney said, "One definition of insanity might be backing a team with no, as in zero, defensive starters returning. However, Washington State loaded up with veteran transfers, so the defense's outlook is far from bleak. Further, this is a wide margin for a rivalry game. In fact, the Cougars have pulled upsets in two of the past three treks to Seattle. Forced to replace NFL rookies Denzel Boston and Jonah Coleman, both big gainers last season, Washington might struggle to score enough points to pull away. As well, the Huskies' offensive line lacks its usual experience. Taking about two-dozen points seems quite sane."

Washington is trading at $0.925 per share on Polymarket to beat Washington State, which trades at $0.075 per share, in Sunday's Apple Cup. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Anyone using prediction market apps should know SportsLine CFB analyst Eric Cohen said, "I'm having a hard time seeing how this game at Lambeau Field is actually close. While Wisconsin should be improved, Notre Dame is elite. I believe the Badgers will be a bowl team this season, but Sunday night will be rough. I'm not sure how Wisconsin slows down Notre Dame's balanced attack led by preseason top Heisman contender, quarterback C.J. Carr. And on offense, I don't see the Badgers doing much against one of the best defenses in the country. Notre Dame 34, Wisconsin 7."

Notre Dame is trading at $0.915 per share on Polymarket to beat Wisconsin, which trades at $0.085 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

SportsLine CFB analyst Tom Fornelli said, "Jeff Brohm has a knack for winning games against big opponents even when his team trades well behind them. Here he's facing an Ole Miss team that's getting a lot of credit for last year's results despite losing a lot of key players and a big portion of its coaching staff."

Louisville is trading at $0.295 per share on Polymarket to beat Ole Miss, which trades at $0.705 per share, in Sunday's neutral-site game in Nashville. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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