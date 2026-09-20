The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit ahead of Colts vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Kansas City trades at $0.725 per share on Polymarket to beat Indianapolis, who trades at $0.275 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Colts vs. Chiefs predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Indianapolis opened its season with a 41-23 home loss to Baltimore, with Jones completing 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while absorbing nine quarterback hits behind a line that couldn't hold up. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin is out this week with an ankle injury, and running back DJ Giddens is questionable with a knee injury.

Kansas City heads into Sunday after handling Denver 31-10 on Monday Night Football, with Patrick Mahomes back from a torn ACL and new running back Kenneth Walker III racking up 191 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his Chiefs debut. Kansas City is dealing with its own injury questions, including tackle Josh Simmons (back, out), defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf, questionable) and cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder, questionable). Kansas City has won the last three meetings between these two teams. Trade on the Colts vs Chiefs here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.