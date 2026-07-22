Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $50 bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies, Padres vs. Braves, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit to trade on Dodgers vs. Phillies and Padres vs. Braves on Wednesday. Los Angeles visits Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m. ET, while San Diego takes on Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Dodgers vs. Phillies trading preview



Los Angeles visits Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m. ET in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the Dodgers entering as the road favorite at 64-38 against the Phillies at 56-46. Los Angeles is priced at $0.53 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market, while Philadelphia is at $0.48 per share. The SportsLine model carries a moderate lean on Los Angeles in the game-winner market, projecting the Dodgers to score 5.6 runs to Philadelphia's 4.6. Los Angeles is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games against Philadelphia, while the total has gone under in 6 of Philadelphia's last 7 games. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Padres vs. Braves trading preview

San Diego visits Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia, with the Braves entering at 58-42 as the home favorite at $0.52 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market. San Diego is at $0.49 per share with a record of 50-51 on the season. The SportsLine model carries a moderate lean on Atlanta in the game-winner market, projecting the Braves to score 4.5 runs to San Diego's 4.0. San Diego is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games against Atlanta, while the total has gone over in six of Atlanta's last seven home games. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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